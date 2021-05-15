Posthumous DMX album to feature Jay-Z, Bono, Alicia Keys, and more

Photo : Mike Lawrie ( Getty Images )

A little more than a month after his death, a posthumous album featuring never-before-released tracks from rapper DMX has now had its release date set. Per Billboard, Exodus—a 13-track collection of unheard music, produced by DMX’s long-time friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz—will release on May 28, through Def Jam Re cordings.

Advertisement

Not surprisingly, given the outpouring of support after the rapper’s death, this release will feature a pretty high-flung roster of guest talent: Jay-Z, Bono, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Nas, and more will all feature on the album . (Bono? Yes, Bono.) Swizz Beatz released the track list for the album on Instagram this weekend. Among other things, the list reveals that DMX’s son, Exodus Simmons, will appear on a track, as will Usher.

DMX died on April 9, 2021, after a suffering a heart attack earlier that week. He was 50.