Paisley Park Photo : Stephen Maturen ( Getty Images )

Prince has never done things ordinarily–not even in the afterlife. On April 21, the fif th anniversary of Prince ’s death, fans will be able to pay respect to the legend by visiting his home and studio, Paisley Park, free of charge. While there, they’ll have the chance to view his ashes, contained within the Paisley Park-shaped urn that was initially housed in the facility’s atrium when it opened to the public as a museum. The Associated Press reports that Prince’s family had previously requested for his cremains to be removed from public view; the new display will be temporary, with only 1,400 reservation slots open.

The Paisley Park site notes that guests are “also welcome to leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance. For those unable to visit in person, an online memorial will be available.” There are also health and safety protocols in place; each visit will be timed and masks are required at all times. News of the memorial traveled fast; at the time of this writing, no more reservations remain , but there’s a waitlist you can join in case you want to try your luck at getting in.

