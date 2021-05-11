Blink-182 in 2001: Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge Photo : Anthony Harvey ( Getty Images )

The year is 1999. Blink-182 released their most commercially successful album yet, Enema Of The State. Travis Barker’s just joined the band as the new drummer, replacing Scott Raynor. They’re fully leaning into their manchild personas, with songs about wanting a girl they can train, pranking their fuck buddy’s moms, and diarrhea. It’s just two years shy of the song about fucking your grandpa. This writer’s sibling unearthed one of the first interviews Barker gave as a new member of the band, and it turns out Blink-182 had some beef with Modest Mouse for not being into their whole sexist schtick.



Advertisement

In the interview with In Music We Trust (a site that looks like it’s still stuck in 1999), Barker was asked if people get offended by Blink . “We’ve had other bands say something. We played with some, like, independent rocker bands, and they were kooks. One time we were talking about vagina and telling the girls to show us their tits, and this band got all mad,” he said. “They said it’s lame to talk about boobs to your audience. I just wanted to tell them to grow up. This one band from Washington called Modest Mouse was super bummed at us. They said we talked about dick and vagina too much, and that we offended everyone. But it’s all good.”

Joke’s on Isaac Brock and the rest of the Modest Mouse guys for somehow expecting better of the guys who named their album Enema Of The State. Barker also talked about “Adam’s Song” being the most serious track off Enema, saying “It’s really sad. We don’t talk about fuckin’ or touching anything in this song. It’s deep and super slow.” But hey, it all worked out for the Blink guys. Barker’s now sucking on Kourtney Kardashian’s fingers, the band’s still making fuckloads of money on tour no matter how much the quality of their songs goes downhill after Tom DeLonge left, and Enema Of The State remains a classic. Meanwhile, Modest Mouse is still going strong while not having songs about boobs.

