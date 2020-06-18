Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Salt Cathedral lets us into its space for a brand new House Show

Marah Eakin
Yesterday, New York-via-Columbia band Salt Cathedral took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—the group performed easygoing, funky songs from its brand new LP, Carisma. The vibes were deep, and we were feeling them.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

