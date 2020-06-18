Salt Cathedral lets us into its space for a brand new House Show

Yesterday, New York-via-Columbia band Salt Cathedral took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—the group performed easygoing, funky songs from its brand new LP, Carisma. The vibes were deep, and we were feeling them.

