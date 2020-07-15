Self-isolate with Dehd in our latest House Show

Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re masking up and dialing in to the Chicago practice space of the group Dehd.

The featured track from this week’s session is “Desire,” which is the very first track on the group’s brand new record, Flower Of Devotion. If you’re itching for more from Dehd—including an interview—you can watch the group’s full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.