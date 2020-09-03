Shamir stands "On My Own" for this week's House Show

Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’ve tapped Shamir, who just released a new album earlier this spring.

The featured track from this week’s session is actually an entirely new one, off a record that won’t see the light of day until later this fall. “On My Own” has been hailed as Shamir’s “return to pop” by a number of publications, though the version he plays for us here is a touch more stripped down than the single recording. As always, if you’re itching for more from Shamir—including an interview—you can watch his full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site to night.

