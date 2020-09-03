Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Shamir stands "On My Own" for this week's House Show

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Shamir
ShamirAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’ve tapped Shamir, who just released a new album earlier this spring.

The featured track from this week’s session is actually an entirely new one, off a record that won’t see the light of day until later this fall. On My Own” has been hailed as Shamir’s “return to pop” by a number of publications, though the version he plays for us here is a touch more stripped down than the single recording. As always, if you’re itching for more from Shamir—including an interview—you can watch his full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tonight.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

