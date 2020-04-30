Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Singer-songwriter Frances Quinlan wows with an intimate, acoustic house show

Filed to:AVC Sessions
AVC SessionsFrances QuinlanHop Along
Yesterday, Frances Quinlan—lead singer and guitarist for Philly indie rock band Hop Along—took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—Quinlan performs a few songs from her debut solo album, Likewise, details the creative challenges of producing an album without her bandmates, and tells us how she’s adjusting to life in quarantine.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Baraka Kaseko

Web Producer, The A.V. Club

