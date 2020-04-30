Yesterday, Frances Quinlan—lead singer and guitarist for Philly indie rock band Hop Along—took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—Quinlan performs a few songs from her debut solo album, Likewise, details the creative challenges of producing an album without her bandmates, and tells us how she’s adjusting to life in quarantine.

