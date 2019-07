For our final interview at this year’s sweltering Pitchfork Music Festival, The A.V. Club sat down with Sophie Allison, a.k.a. Soccer Mommy. In the clip above, the Nashvillain dishes on her new record, which she’s just finished recording, as well as goes deep into why she’s much more of a Spike stan than an Angel fan. (Spoiler: It’s because she doesn’t like men talking down to her.)

Photo credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images