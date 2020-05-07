Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAVC SessionsHouse Shows

Step into Shakey Graves' studio for a new AVC Session

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Shakey Graves
Shakey GravesAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Save

The A.V. Club was recently virtually invited into Shakey Graves’ studio Hello Gorgeous for the latest edition of AVC Sessions: House Shows. Sun-drenched and absolutely covered in books, the studio was the perfect setting for his three-song set, which is viewable in its entirety above. Use the clip to get a little more familiar with some of the tracks off Shakey’s new EP, Look Alive, which is available now.

If you’re curious to see more installments of AVC Sessions, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes or studios, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Macaulay Culkin has "crazy, erotic sex" with Kathy Bates in the new season of American Horror Story

Spaceship Earth offers a glowing, incomplete remembrance of a major scientific event

The Becky trailer: Welcome to the world of Paul Blart: Neo-Nazi Murderer

If you’re looking to jump in your seat, make a playdate with Z

Latest on Music

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement