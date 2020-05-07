The A.V. Club was recently virtually invited into Shakey Graves’ studio Hello Gorgeous for the latest edition of AVC Sessions: House Shows. Sun-drenched and absolutely covered in books, the studio was the perfect setting for his three-song set, which is viewable in its entirety above. Use the clip to get a little more familiar with some of the tracks off Shakey’s new EP, Look Alive, which is available now.

If you’re curious to see more installments of AVC Sessions, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes or studios, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.