Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAVC SessionsHouse Shows

Strap in for this week's full House Show, featuring Real Estate

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Real Estate
Real EstateAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Save

Yesterday, the longtime indie darlings in Real Estate took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate and remarkably archive-heavy set as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—the group performed songs off its brand new LP, The Main Thing, which is available to purchase everywhere quality music is sold.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

That was who? 13 actors rendered unrecognizable by makeup

Slow-burn chiller La Llorona offers a more intelligent take on the spooky myth

Hulu cancels High Fidelity

Charlie Kaufman toys with time, love, and memory in the eerie I'm Thinking Of Ending Things trailer

Latest on Music

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement