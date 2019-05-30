Photo: Matthew Baker

We can’t all be in beautiful Barcelona this weekend for Primavera Sound, one of music’s biggest and consistently best-curated festivals, but thanks to the marvels of modern telecommunications, we can manage our FOMO via the fest’s livestream. The video kicks off this morning at 11 a.m. Central (6 p.m. Barcelona time) and will run until Sunday, June 2. Confirmed streams across the weekend include: Nas, Guided by Voices, Boy Pablo, Pavvla, Mow, Courtney Barnett, Alice Phoebe Lou, Soccer Mommy, Low, The Mani-Las, Las Odio, BEAK>, Built to Spill, Primal Scream, Alondra Bentley, Big Thief, Snail Mail, Kurt Vile, Lucy Dacus, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, Jungle, Mucho Muchacho, Cuco, and Kurt Vile & The Violators.

It’s worth noting, too, that, in a world of male-dominated festivals, Primavera 2019 has delivered 50-50 gender parity in its full lineup, partnering with the U.N. to set and work toward initiatives around discrimination, sexual assault, environmental issues, and more.

Madrid’s Mow will open today’s stream, with Helenas, Hatchie, Big Red Machine, and Cuco to follow. Exact times (including re-broadcasts) are in GMT+2 below:

Here’s where you can catch it all:

Or if you prefer, you can also follow audio for the festival via Radio Primavera Sound.