T.I. and Tiny Harris Photo : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images )

According to The New York Times, a lawyer named Tyrone A. Blackburn is asking the authorities in California and Georgia to investigate multiple sexual abuse and assault allegations that have been raised against rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Some of the allegations surfaced on social media back in January (via Complex), including allegations that they threatened at least one person at gunpoint, with T.I. and Harris eventually responding with a statement in which they “emphatically” denied the “egregiously appalling allegations.”

Blackburn has gathered accusations from several unidentified women , including what the Times report describes as “two instances of rape,” with the attorney saying that the claims span over a decade and are “eerily similar.” He says none of the women know each other, but The New York Times says they include “a military veteran, a former friend-turned-assistant, an exotic dancer, and a teenage intern at T.I.’s studio and record label, Grand Hustle.” The Times spoke with five women involved who said they were “drugged, raped, or sexually assaulted” by either T.I. and Harris or “those in their orbit,” and the paper also spoke with “multiple individuals” who say the accusers told them of these events “soon after” they allegedly happened and also “reviewed messages or photos that supported their timeline of events.” The New York Times story has details on all of these allegations, which indeed follow a similar pattern to each other.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for T.I. and Harris reiterates that they deny the allegations, adding that they fully expect that “no charges will be forthcoming” if the police in either California or Georgia do decide to launch investigations. The lawyer also says that the allegations are “the continuations of a sordid shakedown campaign” that started on social media and “now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”