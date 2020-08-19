Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re locked inside Gus Dapperton’s cave of a studio for three amazing songs.

The featured track from this week’s session is actually an entirely new one. A.V. Club readers are getting an exclusive first glimpse at “Medicine,” a track off Dapperton’s new full-length, Orca. This version is a touch stripped down, but if you’re feeling this, then the full version will be available the last week of August. Orca will be out in its whale-loving entirety on September 18. And, as always, if you’re itching for more from Gus Dapperton—including an interview—you can watch his full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

