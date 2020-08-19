Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Take an exclusive first listen to Gus Dapperton's new track, "Medicine"

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Gus Dapperton
Gus DappertonAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re locked inside Gus Dapperton’s cave of a studio for three amazing songs.

The featured track from this week’s session is actually an entirely new one. A.V. Club readers are getting an exclusive first glimpse at “Medicine,” a track off Dapperton’s new full-length, Orca. This version is a touch stripped down, but if you’re feeling this, then the full version will be available the last week of August. Orca will be out in its whale-loving entirety on September 18. And, as always, if you’re itching for more from Gus Dapperton—including an interview—you can watch his full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

