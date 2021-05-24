Sorry Grammys, Abel can’t hear you over the sound of his name being called over and over for awards. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

After being shut out by the Grammys this year, The Weeknd took home a whopping ten awards at last night’s Billboard Music Awards, including the night biggest awards: Top Artist, Top 100 Hot Artist, and Top R&B Album for After Hours. For anyone who does not solely look to the Grammy s to inform their opinions on music, these wins are no surprise. His album and single “Blinding Lights,” dominated music charts in 2020, and became the first song ever to spend one year in the top ten of Billboard’s Top 100 chart. The album was also certified double platinum less than one year after its release.

When Grammy nominations were announced back in November, The Weeknd’s lack of nominations shocked fans and fellow musicians, a snub that probably end up changing the award show forever. At the time, he took to Twitter, calling the Grammys “corrupt” and requesting for more transparency when it comes to decisions around nominations on behalf of his fans and the industry. After placing heat on the Academy to change their evaluation process, interim chief executive, Harvey Mason Jr., announced, “W e are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees.” Despite rule changes made to The Recording Academy moving forward, The Weeknd stands firm. He refuses to submit any more music in the future.

Other winners from the evening include Megan Thee Stallion for Top Female Rap Artist and Taylor Swift won Top Female Artist. Late rapper Pop Smoke came in second for most awards won with five by the end of the night, including for Top New Artist and Top Rap Artist. K-pop group BTS won the fan voted Top Social Artist for the fifth time in a row and delivered a performance of their new single “Butter.” SZA joined Top R&B Artist winner Doja Cat for a stunning performance of their song “Kiss Me More.”