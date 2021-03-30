Clockwise from top: Taylor Swift (Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images); Alfa Mist (Photo: Steve Thorne / Getty Images); Sharon Van Etten (Photo: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images); Robert Pollard (Photo: Matt Cowan / Getty Images)

The weather is warming up. Vaccination numbers continue to rise at a reassuring pace. The trailer for The Suicide Squad looks fun as hell. And on top of all that good news, we’ve got a bunch of great new albums to look forward to in April. From instrumental titans like Godspeed! You Black Emperor to the ubiquitous Taylor Swift, there are releases of all kinds to bring relief to your ears in the coming month. Fans of old-school rock should especially take note: Not only is there a new Dinosaur Jr. record to provide your necessary ear-splitting guitar squeals, but Cheap Trick is ready to do the AC/DC thing and potentially deliver a great late-period album. We shall see.

