Taylor Claus, back with more quarantine gifts and minimal notice. Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

It may feel like just yesterday when we woke up to the news that Taylor Swift had recorded an entire album—folklore—in quarantine, but it wasn’t. That was actually almost five months ago. That’s plenty of time to conceptualize and release another whole-ass album, right? Right.

Swift announced via Instagram that she would be releasing the sister album to folklore, called evermore, on December 10 at midnight. Yes, that is tonight. “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern,” Swift announced in her post. “It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

She continues: “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

For evermore, the singer-songwriter has reteamed with her folklore collaborators Jack Antonoff, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and William Bowery, a.k.a. “WB.” In conjunction with the album, Swift will release the music video for “Willow” simultaneously and will be on the YouTube premiere page to answer a few questions from fans.

Check out the tracklist below and preorder the album here. We can tell you right now that we’re already going to be into “ ‘Tis The Damn Season.”



Evermore track list

1. Willow

2. Champagne Problems

3. Gold Rush

4, ‘Tis The Damn Season

5. Tolerate It

6. No Body, No Crime (featuring Haim)

7. Happiness

8. Dorothea

9. Coney Island (featuring The National)

10. Ivy

11. Cowboy Like Me

12. Long Story Short

13. Marjorie

14. Closure

15. Evermore (featuring Bon Iver)

16. Right Where You Left Me (Bonus track)

17. It’s Time To Go (Bonus track)