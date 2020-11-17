It’s become a tradition for contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race to release a single after they’ve been eliminated from the show. Some Drag Race mavens, however, eschew the musical life, choosing to focus instead on acting, writing, or witty commentary.

Katya Zamolodchikova seemed to be the latter until last week, when she dropped her new EP, Vampire Fitness, and became the whole package. A work-in-progress for several years, Vampire Fitness features guest spots from fellow blonde Ru girls Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 and Trixie Mattel, as well as an ASMR-tinged meditation track titled “Be Your Own Dentist” that has to be heard to be believed.

Advertisement

With Zamolodchikova’s lead single, “Come In Brazil” tearing up the metaphorical charts and soon to (proverbially) hit no. 1, The A.V. Club thought it could be a fun exercise to have Katya pick, either/or style, between other smash no. 1 sensations. Is she more of a “With Arms Wide Open” gal, or a “How You Remind Me” stan? “thank u, next” or “Just Dance”? That quiz, along with some chat about the EP, can be found in the video above.