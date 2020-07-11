“March March,” The Chicks

A protest song about defiantly “marching to my own drum” would have been on brand at any time for Natalie “ashamed the President of the United States is from Texas” Maines, but it’s hard to imagine a more pertinent time to release an impelling call to action. The Chicks dropped this second single off their upcoming album, Gaslighter (July 17), on the same day Maines and bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire dropped “Dixie” from their name. “March March” manages to namecheck gun-control activist Emma Gonzalez, nod to the fight for reproductive rights, call out climate-change deniers, and question what happened at the 2018 Trump-Russia meeting in Helsinki—all in about 2 minutes and fifteen seconds. But the track, produced by Jack Antonoff, never feels weighed down by its politics. Instead, it is an impressive amalgamation of genres that mainly relies on Maines’ spirituous twang over a simple drum beat, making the momentary flourishes of the band’s signature tight harmonies all the more thrilling. Further driving home the timeliness of the song, Maguire’s powerful fiddle scores the second half of the “March March” video as the names of dozens of Black Americans killed by police—including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor—flash onscreen for almost two minutes. It ends with a scrolling list of social justice organizations and a signed message from The Chicks: “Use your voice. Use your vote.” And please do. [Patrick Gomez]

