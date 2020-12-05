Ratboys’ Halloween Telethon

At this point, most of my favorite musicians have turned in livestreams or digital concerts of varying degrees of quality, but there’s one band that has been absolutely crushing it from the very start: Ratboys. Within the first few weeks of the lockdown, the band started up a series of live performances, including our own inaugural episode of House Shows—they had already booked and were set to embark on a length tour, so the pivot made sense. But as the weeks turned into months, they became more and more ambitious, experimenting with new formats during their endearing Twitch streams, bringing on near-weekly guests to perform or play along with their good-natured tomfoolery, and more. But it all culminated with the group’s massive blowout of a Halloween treat: A 24-hour marathon livestream telethon for the Equal Justice Initiative and Girls Rock! Chicago, with a bevy of guests and stunts. It was equal parts musical greatness (Nectar! Diet Cig! The Beths!) and inspired silliness (costume contests! Rating Halloween movies!). I could only watch some of it, but it felt like a communal hug orchestrated by one of my favorite bands. [Alex McLevy]

