Gif : Allison Corr

The A.V. Club’s list of 2020’s best albums was determined by 10 critics, who each submitted a ranked ballot of their top 10 to 20 records of the year. Those ballots can be found below, along with their picks for additional nominations—including best EPs and best reissues. If you’re looking to explore the best records of the year that didn’t make our official list, this is the place to find them. Additionally, this is where you can find our critics’ picks for the best singles of the year (and yes, “WAP” is very much in there).

