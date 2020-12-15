Top 10 LPs
1. Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3
2. Tayla Parx, Coping Mechanisms
3. Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
4. Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour
5. Hayley Williams, Petals For Armor
6. Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
7. DUCKWRTH, SuperGood
8. BLACKPINK, THE ALBUM
9. Taylor Swift, folklore
10. BTS, BE
The next 10
11. Thundercat, It Is What It Is
12. Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters
13. Rina Sawayama, Sawayama
14. Black Pumas, Black Pumas
15. Kota The Friend, Everything
16. The Weeknd, After Hours
17. Flo Milli, Ho, Why Is You Here?
18. NCT 127, Neo Zone
19. Joji, Nectar
20. The Chicks, Gaslighter
Top 5 EPs
1. CHIKA, Industry Games
2. Tank And The Bangas, Friend Goals
3. Little Simz, Drop 6
4. Masego, Studying Abroad
5. TWICE, More & More
Top 5 singles
1. Tobe Nwigwe feat. FAT, “Eat”
2. Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign, “All I Need”
3. Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”
4. BTS, “Dynamite”
5. Cardi B. feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Top reissue
NCT, NCT RESONANCE Pt. 2 - The 2nd Album
NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1 certainly lived up to its ambitious title: The expanding collective showed such tremendous growth on this genre-bending, generation-hopping showcase, rendering it one of the most memorable albums of the year. Pt. 2 only bolsters an already impressive effort, blending vibrant elements of jazz, R&B, pop, EDM, and hip-hop in a mix of tracks that sound hand-plucked from the ’90s.