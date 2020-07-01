Rufus Wainwright, Unfollow The Rules (July 10)

Those who only know Rufus Wainwright for 2001’s “Cigarettes And Chocolate Milk” and his “Hallelujah” cover may not recognize the 46-year-old on Unfollow The Rules, his 10th studio album. Titled after a song he wrote for Sarah Jessica Parker to perform in 2018’s Here And Now (and reimagined for this release), Rules was originally set to debut in April but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wainwright has already released five songs off the 12-track album, on which he picks up a guitar and channels the sounds of Joni Mitchell, quieter Beatles tunes and ABBA deep cuts, and maybe even his father, Loudon Wainwright III. But Rufus hasn’t completely forsaken the sound for which he’s most known: He’s back on the piano for the sorrowful “Alone Time,” which fits like the old sweater you curl up in on a dark, cloudy day. [Patrick Gomez]