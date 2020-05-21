Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Districts bring the full-band experience to AVC Sessions

Marah Eakin
Filed to:The Districts
The DistrictsAVC SessionsHouse ShowsAVC Sessions: House Shows
How do you film a session when every member of a band is quarantining separately? Just ask The Districts, who managed to figure it out for this week’s AVC Sessions: House Show. The group—whose latest record, You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere—came together, separately for three new songs and an interview, all of which are featured in the clip above.

If you’re curious to see how other bands will tackle the challenge of playing live when they’re basically tethered to their couches, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

