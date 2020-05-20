Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAVC SessionsHouse Shows

The Districts perform "Cheap Regrets" for our latest house show

Marah Eakin
Filed to:The Districts
The DistrictsAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Save

The Districts had just released their new record, You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, when COVID-19 effectively shut down the country earlier this spring. That title unfortunately foretold what was going to happen to The District’s tour, which finished early while the group just happened to be playing a show in Philadelphia, its home base.

Fortunately, the band can still come together, thanks to the miracle of streaming video technology. For our latest House Show, the group ran through a few of its tracks with the help of a click track and a few video cameras. One of those tracks, “Cheap Regrets,” is above. but if you’re itching for more—including an interview—you can watch the full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

Advertisement

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

UPDATE: Disney+ to restore all of The Simpsons you’ve been missing by “the end of May”

Holy crap, HBO Max is actually going to release the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League

Luke Wilson on the second wave of Idiocracy and putting his mark on Rushmore

This week in Savage Love: Power players

Latest on Music

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement