The Districts perform "Cheap Regrets" for our latest house show

The Districts had just released their new record, You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, when COVID-19 effectively shut down the country earlier this spring. That title unfortunately foretold what was going to happen to The District’s tour, which finished early while the group just happened to be playing a show in Philadelphia, its home base.

Fortunately, the band can still come together, thanks to the miracle of streaming video technology. For our latest House Show, the group ran through a few of its tracks with the help of a click track and a few video cameras. One of those tracks, “Cheap Regrets,” is above. but if you’re itching for more—including an interview—you can watch the full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

