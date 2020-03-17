Photo : Lester Cohen ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the Foo Fighters had planned, instead of a giant arena rock tour, a pared-down version of that: The Van Tour 2020 was going to visit some of the same spots that first FF tour did in 1995, like Phoenix, Knoxville, and Green Bay, Wisconsin to promote the band’s upcoming album. Note the verb tense, because of course along with nearly everything else in today’s coronavirus world, the Van Tour 2020 has been canceled. Must have been a tough decision for Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, a guy who continued the band’s 20th anniversary tour after he broke his leg. But, as we all know, it’s the right one. As Grohl put it in a public message on Monday , “playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another…”

In keeping with the band’s typical light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel philosophy, that same announcement notes that some of the dates have already been rescheduled. A nice thought that by December we could possibly be back to communing in large groups, drinking beer out of Solo cups, and rocking our fool heads off at a Foo Fighters show. So mark your end-of-year calendars:

Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Previous date: April 12, 2020

New date: December 5, 2020



Albuquerque, New Mexico, Santa Ana Star Center

Previous date: April 14, 2020

New date: December 3, 2020



Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Previous date: April 16, 2020

New date: Dec. 1, 2020

Wichita, Kan., INTRUST Bank Arena

Previous date: April 18, 2020

New date: TBA

Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena

Previous date: April 20, 2020

New date: TBA