Had this been a normal year, right about now we’d be talking about our extremely excellent S XSW 2020 party that would’ve taken place last night in Austin, Texas. We invited a bunch of our favorite bands, and—in our own humble opinion—thought it was one of the best bills we could imagine. But this is not a normal year; most everything has been canceled until further notice, and so we didn’t get the chance to unveil this show to the world.

But at least we have the internet, right? So in the spirit of solidarity with all the bands and artists currently unable to tour and earn a living, we offer a digital alternative: The A.V. Club’s virtual “Just Another Manic Monday” SXSW party. Below, you’ll find live clips of every artist that would have played our show, and in the order they would’ve performed, too. So take a little time, enjoy wandering back and forth between our indoor and outdoor stages, maybe order a drink from the bar, and don’t forget to get some dinner at some point. Oh, and if you discover a new act you dig among these fine musicians, maybe head over to their website and order a record, T-shirt, or some other merch to help support them during this trying time. Enjoy the show!

7:00 p.m.—outdoor stage

Pom Pom Squad

7:30 p.m.—indoor stage

Bethlehem Steel

8:00 p.m.—outdoor stage

KAINA

8:40 p.m.—indoor stage

Moaning

9:00 p.m.—outdoor stage

Heart Bones

10:00 p.m.—indoor stage

Frances Quinlan (Hop Along)

10:20 p.m.—outdoor stage

Algiers

12:00 a.m.—outdoor stage

Ezra Furman