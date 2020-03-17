Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
For Our Consideration

The real thing got canceled, so please enjoy The A.V. Club’s digital SXSW 2020 party

Image: Andrew Vastaugh
Alex McLevy
Filed to:SXSW 2020
Had this been a normal year, right about now we’d be talking about our extremely excellent SXSW 2020 party that would’ve taken place last night in Austin, Texas. We invited a bunch of our favorite bands, and—in our own humble opinion—thought it was one of the best bills we could imagine. But this is not a normal year; most everything has been canceled until further notice, and so we didn’t get the chance to unveil this show to the world.

But at least we have the internet, right? So in the spirit of solidarity with all the bands and artists currently unable to tour and earn a living, we offer a digital alternative: The A.V. Club’s virtual “Just Another Manic Monday” SXSW party. Below, you’ll find live clips of every artist that would have played our show, and in the order they would’ve performed, too. So take a little time, enjoy wandering back and forth between our indoor and outdoor stages, maybe order a drink from the bar, and don’t forget to get some dinner at some point. Oh, and if you discover a new act you dig among these fine musicians, maybe head over to their website and order a record, T-shirt, or some other merch to help support them during this trying time. Enjoy the show!

7:00 p.m.—outdoor stage
Pom Pom Squad

7:30 p.m.—indoor stage
Bethlehem Steel

8:00 p.m.—outdoor stage
KAINA

8:40 p.m.—indoor stage
Moaning

9:00 p.m.—outdoor stage
Heart Bones

10:00 p.m.—indoor stage
Frances Quinlan (Hop Along)

10:20 p.m.—outdoor stage
Algiers

12:00 a.m.—outdoor stage
Ezra Furman

Alex McLevy

Alex McLevy is a writer and editor at The A.V. Club, and would kindly appreciate additional videos of robots failing to accomplish basic tasks.

