Yesterday, Chicago trio Dehd took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a ripping mini-set as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—the group performed songs off its brand new LP, Flower Of Devotion, which is available to purchase on very cool neon green splatter vinyl here.

