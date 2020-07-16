Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Throw on your masks and party down with a new session from Dehd

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Dehd
Dehd
Yesterday, Chicago trio Dehd took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a ripping mini-set as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—the group performed songs off its brand new LP, Flower Of Devotion, which is available to purchase on very cool neon green splatter vinyl here.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

