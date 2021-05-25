Mmmm whatcha say? Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Jason Derulo’s career just keeps expanding. The singer, who you may remember as Rum Tug Tugger from Cats, or from his wildly popular TikToks, is now set to release his debut graphic novel this fall, titled Uzo, through Z2 Comics.

“I’ve been working on bringing Uzo to life for years. From writing scripts to skits on TikTok,” Derulo says in a statement. “So blessed to have worked with a dream team of creators to bring the best version of Uzo to you.”

The graphic novel follows the hero, Uzo, as he sets out to save his village following the collapse of the planet’s resources due to an asteroid-induced ice age. Now, is this the most original storyline ever invented? No. However, Derulo has been working in collaboration with Trill League writer Anthony Piper and Generation X artist Eric Koda on the novel, so we’ll see how it turns out.

Derulo first introduced the character Uzo on TikTok, played by himself. If you didn’t know, the singer has an impressive filming and editing team for his videos, which have racked up over one billion likes. In the TikToks about our hero, Uzo saves those around him from muggings, bar douchebags, home invasions, oh—and sand monsters, all with thoroughly choreographed fight scenes and special effects. Now, his plan is to make Uzo a full-fledged hero in a science fiction universe not too far from home. Like we said, we’ll see.