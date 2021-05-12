L to R: Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Dave Grohl, and Jay-Z Photo : John Lamparski ( Getty Images ) , Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images ) , Kevin Winter ( Getty Images ) , Michael Kovac ( Getty Images )

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame announced this year’s inductees, and some great names are getting the honor this year. As revealed on Today, the honorees are Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, and Foo Fighters. So yes, that means that Dave Grohl has been inducted twice in less than a decade. (Nirvana was inducted in 2014.) King and Turner are also two-time inductees, since King had previously been included in a non-performer category for songwriting and Turner was inducted in 1991 under Ike & Tina Turner.



Advertisement

Rundgren’s induction comes after the “Hello, It’s Me” singer said earlier this year that he doesn’t consider the Hall Of Fame to be of any importance. “It’s no secret that I don’t care about it. It doesn’t matter how many times they nominate me. It’s not gonna make me care,” he said earlier this year. He also referred to the fan vote to get nominated as a “scam.” “Most fans don’t realize that their votes count for absolutely nothing. The first time I got nominated all my fans, who all these years have been like, ‘Geez, you’ve got to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!,’ they all stepped up and bumped me up to No. 3 in the fan pool — by a pretty wide margin. And then when the actual inductees were 1, 2, 4, 5, 6...they essentially hosed my fans. So that made me angry, and I had to tell them that it was pointless casting votes, ‘cause it really doesn’t count for anything.,” he added. And now that’s finally being inducted, Rundgren continues not to care. He hasn’t even posted about it on social media.