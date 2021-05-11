A man of the people. Photo : Oliver Contreras ( Getty Images )

Despite an enduring legacy of grotesque Presidential endorsements, Waffle House parking lot brawls, half-baked Senate aspirations, and legal battles with literal circuses, we still won’t rush to judge those who frequent Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse— a five-story, four stage, six bar Nashville Hellmouth. W e were as surprised to learn about the eatery as you probably are.



And yet.

According to an official police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, a drunken man sporting Nazi face tattoos was arrested earlier this month outside Kid Rock’s establishment after he pulled a colostomy bag from his pants and smacked two metro police officers in the face with his own shit.

Per the police filing, “the defendant was outside drunk holding a bottle of beer [and] blocking the emergency exit door” at Kid Rock’s steakhouse while refusing a bouncer’s demands to leave the premises. Upon being approached by a couple cops, the man with ideological feces staining his body —in this case “1488" on his forehead and a Confederate flag on the back of his head —whipped out his literal storage container for bodily toxins and started swinging.

The drunken poop-fascist was booked on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and two counts of assaulting a police officer, and is currently being held at the Davidson County jail in lieu of a $4000 bond. The alcohol-fueled altercation has not appeared to change the drink menu at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse, which still includes cocktails like the Cowboy (Sweet Tea Vodka, Coconut Rum, Vodka, Peach, Lemonade, Sour, Sprite), the Sweet Southern Sugar (Peach Vodka, Sprite, OJ), and the Twisted Brown Trucker (Fireball & Rumchata).

...Fireball and goddamn Rumchata.

