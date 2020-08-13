Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn absolutely rip it up in this week's House Show

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Bela Fleck
Bela FleckAbigail WashburnBéla FleckBanjoBluegrassHouse ShowsAVC Sessions
Yesterday, banjo icons Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate, soulful, and surprisingly funny set as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—the married pair fingerpicked and danced their way further into our cold, dark hearts.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

