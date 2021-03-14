Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performing at the 2021 Grammys Screenshot : Paramount+

The biggest song of last year was also arguably the raunchiest. In addition to being a total bop, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” was a cultural lightning rod, garnering criticism from the kind of people who would’ve been absolutely appalled by Elvis shaking his hips on The Ed Sullivan Show, only somehow even more culturally clueless. So it was interesting to see how the song got re-tooled for its live performance on the 2021 Grammys, where everything that makes the song dirty and fun would potentially get censored by stern grumps desperately wondering if someone won’t please think of the children.

It turns out, the answer to “how dirty can they keep it” was, “a lot.” Sure, the title phrase got revamped to “wet, wet, wet” and there were plenty of muted moments, but Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion made up for it with some suggestive imagery and the most single entendres possible in visual form (yes, lots of liquids gushing and rushing onscreen behind them). Watch the performance below, and enjoy the thought of Ben Shapiro watching in horror, sternly making note of every single lyrical change so he can do something undoubtedly perfectly chaste with them later.