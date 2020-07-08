Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAVC SessionsHouse Shows

Watch Old Crow Medicine Show perform a socially distant "U.N. Medicine Man"

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Old Crow Medicine Show
Old Crow Medicine ShowHouse ShowsAVC Sessions
Save

There’s a grand tradition in country music: You take what’s topical—heartbreak, disease, booze, love, whatever—and you make a song about it. Woody Guthrie sang about the dust bowl and The Depression. Jimmie Rogers sang about Tuberculosis. Tammy Wynette sang about her “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.” And now, Old Crow Medicine Show is singing about COVID-19.

In this week’s show, OCMS let us in to its Nashville studio—remotely, of course. Over the course of a mini-set, the group take on everything from the current pandemic to the plight of its city after a tornado struck earlier this year. The track above, “U.N. Medicine Man,” is about the former, told from the titular narrator. As OCMS frontman Ketch Secor sings in the track, the medicine man’s “got a job to do, got a mountain to move / but it’s an uphill climb.”

Advertisement

If you’re itching for more from Old Crow Medicine Show—including an interview—you can watch the group’s full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site in its entirety tomorrow night.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Savor every moment of this brutal takedown of the music in the Les Mis movie

This week in Savage Love: Cucking dykes

Batwoman casts Javicia Leslie as the new series lead

Being on the clock was never so enjoyable as at the Car Wash

Latest on Music

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement