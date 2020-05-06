Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch Shakey Graves perform "Not Everything Grows," from his new EP

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Shakey Graves
Shakey GravesAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re checking in on Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known to the world as psych roots crooner Shakey Graves. Holed up outside Austin, Texas in his new studio Hello Gorgeous, Graves took a chance to bust out a few cuts off his new EP, Look Alive, just for The A.V. Club. Above is “Not Everything Grows,” but if you’re itching for more—including an interview—you can watch the full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

