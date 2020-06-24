We welcome Indigo Girls to our House Shows series

What legends the Indigo Girls are. The duo has been making music together for since 1985, and have known each other even longer. In that 35 years recording together, the pair have released 16 stellar records, including the brand new Look Long, which was released just a couple weeks ago. Though the group was forced to cancel its summer tour dates in support of the record due to COVID-19, the duo has harnessed the power of the internet to do some incredible fundraising livestreams, entertaining tens of thousands of fans and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity. If you enjoy the performance we’re posting, please consider donating to Honor The Earth, the Girls’ organization aimed at building what they call a “just, green economy in Native communities.”

In the clip above, the pair bring the record’s first single “Shit Kickin’” to our AVC Sessions: House Shows series. If you’re itching for more from Indigo Girls—including an interview—you can watch the group’s full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.



