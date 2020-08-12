Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We're at home with Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn for this week's AVC Session

Marah Eakin
Filed to:AVC Sessions
AVC SessionsHouse ShowsBéla FleckAbigail WashburnBanjo
Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re cuddling up to our favorite married banjo legends, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn.

The pair let us into their Tennessee home for an intimate bluegrass jam, which you can get a peek at through this week’s featured track, “Banjo Medley.” 8 minutes of finger-picking harmony and grace, it’s the perfect wind-down—or pump up, depending on who you are—after a long day. If you’re itching for more from Real Estate—including an oh-so-endearing interview—you can watch the pair’s full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

