We're hanging out at Shamir's house for this week's AVC Session

Yesterday, genre-bending artist Shamir took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a few songs as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—Shamir gave us a first look at cuts from his new, self-titled record, which hits stores October 2.

