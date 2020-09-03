Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We're hanging out at Shamir's house for this week's AVC Session

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Shamir
ShamirAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Yesterday, genre-bending artist Shamir took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a few songs as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—Shamir gave us a first look at cuts from his new, self-titled record, which hits stores October 2.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

