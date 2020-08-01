What are your favorite first 10 seconds of an album?

Neutral Milk Hotel, In The Aeroplane Over The Sea

It’s just an acoustic guitar, some midtempo strumming, but the simple opening of “King Of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1,” track one on Neutral Milk Hotel’s In The Aeroplane Over The Sea, is indelible in my mind, immediately evocative. It’s less about the guitar sounding good, though it does, than what it tells me: that even after just 10 seconds I’m going to have to listen to the entire album, front to back, the spare beginning soon giving way to distorted layers of accordion and horns and singing saw. Jeff Mangum’s magnum opus is grand and all-encompassing—rich with scuzzy sound, the eclectic detail, life and death—and those first moments are the quiet, wooded path that leads you to its heady carnival. [Laura Adamczyk]