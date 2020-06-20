What’s your favorite album artwork?

Alex McLevy

I like it when an album cover feels like a work of art: something that is both somehow representative of the music contained within, yet also an image that could stand on its own inside a frame on a wall somewhere. And while I don’t know if it’s the best album cover I’ve ever seen, the one I’ve probably enjoyed the most is the stark black-and-white iconography on the cover of Sonic Youth’s Goo. Artist Raymond Pettibon, whose talents were birthed in the SoCal punk rock scene—designing posters and album art for bands on SST, the label founded by his older brother (and Black Flag member) Greg Ginn—remains an enigmatic fascination for me, all these years later. The illustration of two young mods, based on a photo of two witnesses from Britain’s notorious Moors murders trial, conveys the tenor of the band’s cool-experimental sound, but also? It’s just an awesome piece of art.