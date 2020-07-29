Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAVC SessionsHouse Shows

Whitmer Thomas joins us for the funniest House Show yet

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Whitmer Thomas
Whitmer ThomasHouse ShowsThe Golden OneAVC Sessions
Save

We’re branching once again for this week’s House Show, which finds us dropping in to the Los Angeles home of comedian and musician Whitmer Thomas. His HBO special, Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, dropped earlier this year to rave reviews, and was accompanied by a Hardly Art release of roughly the same name, should visuals not be your thing. For this week’s House Show, he performed three songs from that world, including “Hurts To Be Alive,” which you can watch above.

If you’re interested in hearing more from Whitmer Thomas—including an interview—you can watch his full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

Advertisement

If you’re anxious to see even more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The Mandalorian, Zendaya, Rhea Seehorn, and more surprises and snubs from the Emmy nominations

We give the return of Review's Forrest MacNeil 5 stars

Rina Sawayama dubbed insufficiently "British" to receive the U.K.'s Mercury Prize

Hide your needles, hide your yarn: "The online knitting mob is real," apparently

Latest on Music

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement