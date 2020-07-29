Whitmer Thomas joins us for the funniest House Show yet

We’re branching once again for this week’s House Show, which finds us dropping in to the Los Angeles home of comedian and musician Whitmer Thomas. His HBO special, Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, dropped earlier this year to rave reviews, and was accompanied by a Hardly Art release of roughly the same name, should visuals not be your thing. For this week’s House Show, he performed three songs from that world, including “Hurts To Be Alive,” which you can watch above.

If you're interested in hearing more from Whitmer Thomas—including an interview—you can watch his full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.



