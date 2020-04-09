Clockwise from top left: Lana Del Rey (Alexandre Schneider/Getty); Frank Ocean (Jason Merritt/Getty); BIGBANG (Michael Loccisano/Getty); Big Sean (Theo Wargo/Getty); Travis Scott (Craig Barritt/Getty)

Southern California was meant to be inundated with thousands of flower-headbanded and totally sober music lovers this weekend, until the coronavirus pandemic made it necessary for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival organizers to push the annual festival to mid-October. So we sadly won’t be sweating it out next to complete strangers while Danny Elfman of all people jams out on stage. (We imagine this happening as an Oingo Boingo reunion.) But what we can do is try are darndest to recreate the Coachella experience at home, so here’s a curation of recorded live performances of the big headliners and A.V. Club staff favorites who would have been performing this weekend. Let’s start off with the Friday lineup...