With Coachella delayed, here's a virtual Fauxchella: BIGBANG, Big Sean, and more big headliners live

For Our Consideration

Patrick Gomez
Filed to:Coachella
CoachellaMusicFrank OceanRage Against the MachineLana Del ReyCarly Rae JepsenTravis Scottlil nas xDisclosure21 savagemikaOrville PeckCalvin HarrisBig BangMegan Thee StallionCharli XCXBig Sean
Clockwise from top left: Lana Del Rey (Alexandre Schneider/Getty); Frank Ocean (Jason Merritt/Getty); BIGBANG (Michael Loccisano/Getty); Big Sean (Theo Wargo/Getty); Travis Scott (Craig Barritt/Getty)
Clockwise from top left: Lana Del Rey (Alexandre Schneider/Getty); Frank Ocean (Jason Merritt/Getty); BIGBANG (Michael Loccisano/Getty); Big Sean (Theo Wargo/Getty); Travis Scott (Craig Barritt/Getty)

Southern California was meant to be inundated with thousands of flower-headbanded and totally sober music lovers this weekend, until the coronavirus pandemic made it necessary for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival organizers to push the annual festival to mid-October. So we sadly won’t be sweating it out next to complete strangers while Danny Elfman of all people jams out on stage. (We imagine this happening as an Oingo Boingo reunion.) But what we can do is try are darndest to recreate the Coachella experience at home, so here’s a curation of recorded live performances of the big headliners and A.V. Club staff favorites who would have been performing this weekend. Let’s start off with the Friday lineup...

Charli XCX (Friday)

Beach Bunny (Friday)

YBN Cordae (Friday)

Kim Petras (Friday)

Big Sean (Friday)

The Regrettes (Friday)

BIGBANG (Friday)

Megan Thee Stallion (Friday)

Rex Orange County (Friday)

Run the Jewels (Friday)

Calvin Harris (Friday)

Rage Against the Machine (Friday headliner)

Weyes Blood (Saturday)

Snail Mail (Saturday)

Orville Peck (Saturday)

MIKA (Saturday)

Carly Rae Jepsen (Saturday)

Summer Walker (Saturday)

DaBaby (Saturday)

21 Savage (Saturday)

Disclosure (Saturday)

Thom York: Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes (Saturday)

Flume (Saturday)

Travis Scott (Saturday headliner)

Dave (Sunday)

Doja Cat (Sunday)

Noname (Sunday)

Lil Nas X (Sunday)

Fatboy Slim (Sunday)

Ari Lennox (Sunday)

Louis the Child (Sunday)

Marina (Sunday)

FKA twigs (Sunday)

Daniel Caesar (Sunday)

Lil Uzi Vert (Sunday)

Lana Del Rey (Sunday)

Frank Ocean (Sunday headliner)

Patrick Gomez

A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.

