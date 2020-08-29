You can’t rhyme “night” with “night”: 8 unintentionally funny lyrics

Hilary Duff, “So Yesterday”

The Black Eyed Peas deciding there are two Saturdays in a week always bugged the crap out of me, but that was more annoying than funny. To find a lyric that struck the right balance of ridiculous yet not infuriating, I had to go to Hilary Duff’s first single. At the time, Duff was still grimacing through Disney Channel promos as the lead on Lizzie McGuire, so I fully acknowledge her music was basically Kidz Bops songs that just happened to not be covers—but that still doesn’t excuse the song’s bridge. It starts off listing the ways in which she’ll one-up her ex-boyfriend: “If you’re over me, I’m already over you / If it’s all been done, what is left to do? / How can you hang up if the line is dead? / If you want to walk, I’m a step ahead / If you’re moving on, I’m already gone…” Now, “If it’s all been done, what is left to do?” is a bit of a non sequitur, but she saves her biggest head-scratcher for the high note: “If the light is off then it isn’t oooooon.” Well, yes, Ms. Duff. Of course that would be the case. That’s just a fact. [Patrick Gomez]